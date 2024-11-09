Photos: Spotting Characters at Disney Jollywood Nights This Year

As part of the holiday fun of Disney Jollywood Nights at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World, a number of characters can be found throughout the event, including some new for this year. According to the official website of the event, there are more than 20 Character experiences scattered throughout the park during this year’s event.

While we were bouncing around with the holiday spirit of the evening, we were able to see some of our favorite friends. New to Disney Jollywood Nights in 2024, guests can find:

Baloo or King Louie from Talespin – appearing at Echo Lake

– appearing at Echo Lake José Carioca or Panchito from The Three Caballeros – appearing at Animation Courtyard

Bo Peep or Lotso from the Toy Story movies – appearing at the entrance to Toy Story Land

movies – appearing at the entrance to Toy Story Land The Mandalorian Star Wars

Joy from Inside Out – appearing at Pixar Place

Many Characters have also returned to Disney Jollywood Nights this year, including:

Max Goof as Powerline – appearing at Echo Lake

Rescue Rangers Chip ‘n’ Dale – appearing at Echo Lake

Santa Stitch – appearing at Celebrity Spotlight

Santa Duffy – appearing at Santa’s Workshop at Grand Avenue

Edna Mode and Frozone from The Incredibles – appearing at Pixar Plaza

Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy or Pluto – appearing by Pixar Plaza

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse – appearing at Red Carpet Dreams on Commissary Lane

Interestingly, there was one character who appeared during the event over on Grand Ave. near Muppet-Vision 3D and the entrance to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge – and that is the Marvel superhero, Doctor Strange. His greetings were brief as he lingered around the street, but he did appear during the event.

