Foodie Guide Revealed for Disney Jollywood Nights 2024 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Disney Parks Blog has revealed the foodie guide for Disney Jollywood Nights coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios select nights from November 9th through December 21st, 2024. Remember, this is a separate ticketed event.

What's Available:

The Trolley Car Café:

Food Item:  

  • Agent P Croissant: Waffle croissant dipped in caramel-chocolate and topped with mint cream, a chocolate hat, and M&M’S Milk Chocolate Candies (New)  

Disney Jollywood Nights Food and Drinks at Fairfax Fare

Fairfax Fare:

Food Items:  

  • Holiday Turkey Popover: Roasted turkey and creamy mashed potatoes topped with gravy and cranberry chutney in a house-made popover
  • Just the Sides’ Popover: Macaroni and cheese and savory collard greens topped with cornbread crumbs in a house-made popover
  • PB&J Doughnut: Half-glazed doughnut with creamy peanut butter and grape jelly dipped in dark chocolate and served with house-made salt and vinegar chips (Also available at Hollywood Scoops)
  • Kermit’s Frozen Banana Shake: Frozen banana and white chocolate with caramel swirls topped with matcha whipped cream and sprinkles (Non-alcoholic) (Also available at Hollywood Scoops)

Beverage:  

  • Mistletoe Martini: Tito’s Handmade Vodka and St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur mixed with cranberry juice and topped with fresh cranberries and mint leaves (Also available at Hollywood Scoops)  

Disney Jollywood Nights Drinks at The Tip Top Club at the Hollywood Tower Hotel

The Tip Top Club at the Hollywood Tower Hotel:

Beverages:  

  • 1939 Royale: Teremana Blanco Tequila, Cointreau Orange Liqueur, desert pear, agave nectar, and lime juice topped with Domaine Ste. Michelle Brut
  • Top Floor Daiquiri: Parrot Bay Coconut Rum, ube, lime juice, and a splash of shimmer  
  • Sparkling Pomegranate-Apple Cider: Pomegranate green tea topped with sparkling apple cider (Non-alcoholic)
  • Sparkling Apple Cider (Non-alcoholic)
  • Domaine Ste. Michelle Brut
  • Amore di Amanti Prosecco

Disney Jollywood Nights Food at Jazzy Holidays at The Hollywood Brown Derby

Jazzy Holidays at The Hollywood Brown Derby: Reserve your spot here.

Food Items:  

  • Chorizo Arancini with parmesan dust and salmorejo tomato sauce (New)  
  • Hamachi Crudo with caper aïoli, Dijon-avocado mousse, and citrus-champagne vinaigrette (New)  
  • Jazzy Holiday Slider: Bison and pork, onion jam, dulce gorgonzola, arugula, and a brioche roll (New)  
  • Pork Belly Bao: Korean BBQ, cucumber slaw, and soy vinaigrette  

Disney Jollywood Nights Food at Jazzy Holidays at The Hollywood Brown Derby

  • Tofu Bao: Seared tofu, cucumber slaw, and soy vinaigrette (Plant-based)  
  • Shrimp Cocktail with house-made cocktail sauce and spicy avocado spread  
  • Sticky Chicken Wings with sweet-and-spicy soy (New)  
  • Charcuterie: House-made cured meats and accompaniments, blue cheese mousse, and toasted sourdough

Disney Jollywood Nights Drinks at Jazzy Holidays at The Hollywood Brown Derby

Beverages:  

  • Holiday Mickey Hot Cocoa: House-made hot cocoa topped with whipped cream, caramel-chocolate brownie Mickey ears, and holiday sprinkles (Non-alcoholic) (New)  
  • The Sleigh Bell: Ginger beer, rosemary syrup, pomegranate, cranberry, and lime juice (Non-alcoholic) (New)  
  • Old Fashioned: Knob Creek Kentucky Straight Bourbon, Carpano Antica Formula Vermouth, and Maraschino Cherries (New)  
  • Espresso Martini: Stoli Vanilla Vodka, Kahlúa Coffee Liqueur, and Joffrey’s Coffee Cold Brew
  • Peanut Butter Whiskey Cream: RumChata Cream Liqueur and Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey
  • Sidecar: Courvoisier VS Cognac, Cointreau Orange Liqueur, and sweet-and-sour
  • Pomegranate Whisky Sour: Crown Royal Blended Canadian Whisky, pomegranate juice, and sweet-and-sour
  • Hollywood Lights: Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum, Parrot Bay Coconut Rum, pineapple, and cranberry
  • Vodka Martini: Grey Goose Vodka and Dry Vermouth
  • Spiced Pear Martini: Grey Goose Vodka, spiced pear syrup, and lemon juice (New)  
  • Peppermint Schnapps Sipping Chocolate: Tito’s Handmade Vodka and Peppermint Schnapps (New)  

Disney Jollywood Nights Food at Epic Eats

Epic Eats:  

Food Items:  

  • Spicy Korean Chicken Funnel Cake: Spicy fried Korean chicken with a pickled slaw served on a mini funnel cake  
  • S’mores Funnel Cake: Giant roasted marshmallow with chocolate and marshmallow sauce topped with chocolate curls and cinnamon toast cereal served on a mini funnel cake

Warm Spiced Chai Cocktail at Disney Jollywood Nights

Warm Spiced Chai Cocktail at Disney Jollywood Nights

Beverage:  

  • Warm Spiced Chai Cocktail: Twinings Chai Tea, RumChata Cream Liqueur, vanilla syrup, and cinnamon (New)  

Disney Jollywood Nights Food at Dockside Diner

Dockside Diner:  

Food Items:  

  • Spicy Pimento-Kimchi Dip topped with chives and served with fresh house-made wonton chips  
  • Samosas: Potato and pea stuffed samosas with curried chickpeas, herb “crema,” and tomato-pomegranate chutney (Plant-based) (New)
  • Poutine Potato Bites topped with gravy, brisket, mozzarella curds, and chives  
  • Christmas Tree Cookie Stack: Vanilla cookie stack filled with pistachio buttercream, cranberry, and raspberry jam topped with sprinkles and a yellow candy star

Disney Jollywood Nights Drinks at Dockside Diner

Beverage:  

  • Sandy Claws Dark Hot Cocoa: Dark chocolate hot cocoa topped with cherry whipped cream (Non-alcoholic)  
  • Naughty or Nice: Crown Royal Blended Canadian Whisky and ginger mixed with orange, cranberry, and grapefruit juices topped with fresh cranberries  

Disney Jollywood Nights Food at ABC Commissary

ABC Commissary:  

Food Items:  

  • Cauliflower Taco: Chili pepper-lime dusted fried cauliflower on top of a corn tortilla with diced onions, cilantro, and a chipotle cashew “crema” (Plant-based) (New)  
  • Birria Taco: Shredded short rib and Monterey jack served with a beef consommé for dipping
  • Chicken Empanadas with Street Corn: Chicken empanadas served with a side of street corn salad topped with chili peppers, lime, and cotija cheese  
  • Yuca con Chicharrón: Fried pork belly, yuca fries, red pickled onions, and chili-lime seasoning with a yellow pepper aïoli  

Disney Jollywood Nights Food and Drinks at ABC Commissary

  • Taco ‘bout a Holiday Cookie!: Cranberry cheesecake-filled chocolate cookies dipped in cranberry-white chocolate topped with pistachio whipped cream, gold crispy pearls, chocolate holly leaf décor, and holiday sprinkles (New)  
  • Mexican Hot Cocoa Cheesecake: Holiday chocolate cookie streusel, whipped cinnamon-chocolate cheesecake, and spiced whipped cream topped with a sprinkle of cinnamon and a Wondermade Churro Marshmallow  

Disney Jollywood Nights Drinks at ABC Commissary

Beverages:  

  • Mango Chamoyada: Frozen mango beverage with mango-chili-lime sauce topped with chili-lime seasoning (Non-alcoholic)
  • Mango Chamoyada with tequila
  • Coquito: Coconut cream, coconut milk, sweetened condensed milk, Bacardí Rum, and Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum topped with cinnamon (New)
  • Oaxaca Old Fashioned: Casa Dragones Blanco Tequila, Del Maguey Vida Mezcal, agave nectar, and flavors of chocolate and orange served over ice and garnished with an orange  

Disney Jollywood Nights Food and Drinks at Baseline Tap House

Baseline Tap House:  

Food Items:

  • Macaroni and Cheese Croquette: Fried macaroni and cheese with aïoli dipping sauce (New)  
  • Charcuterie Cup: Toma cheese, blue cheese, chorizo, and salami with a skewer of green olive, cherry tomato, and blistered shishito pepper, cornichon pickles, and a toasted focaccia crostini
  • Bavarian Pretzel with beer-cheese fondue and spicy mustard

Beverage:  

  • Beer Margarita: Blend of Patrón Silver Tequila, Cointreau Orange Liqueur, and lime juice topped with Scrimshaw Pilsner served over ice

Disney Jollywood Nights Food and Drinks at Ice Cold Hydraulics

Ice Cold Hydraulics:  

Food Item:  

  • Duffy Brownie: Coca-Cola fudge-filled cherry-white chocolate chip brownie covered in Coca-Cola buttercream and a caramel-chocolate Duffy paw (New)  

Beverages:

  • Dark and Snowy: Frozen blend of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey and Coca-Cola topped with sweetened coconut cream and cinnamon (New)  

Disney Jollywood Nights Food at PizzeRizzo

PizzeRizzo:  

Food Items:  

  • Italian Beef Sandwich: Sliced beef sweet and spicy peppers and Barilla Sweet & Spicy Pepper Pesto served with a side of au jus dipping sauce (New)  
  • Antipasto Flatbread: Antipasto spread of meats, olives, peppers, onions, Barilla Creamy Genovese Pesto, and mozzarella
  • Meatball and Polenta: Giant meatball with marinara and creamy cheese polenta
  • Caramel-Mocha Napoleon: Layers of puff pastry and caramel mascarpone cream with a whipped coffee crémeux, salted caramel crispy pearls, chocolate curl, and sprinkles (New)  

Disney Jollywood Nights Drinks at PizzeRizzo

Beverages:  

  • Cranberry Fizz: Cranberry juice, Sprite, wild cherry syrup, and house-made rosemary simple syrup with a lime (Non-alcoholic) (New)  
  • Snowppino: Lemon sorbet, prosecco, grappa, and rosemary (New)  
  • Holiday Cheer: Aperol Apéritif, vodka, Sprite, wild cherry syrup, and house-made rosemary simple syrup with an orange slice and rosemary sprig (New)  

Disney Jollywood Nights Food and Drinks at Market

Market:

Food Item:  

  • Buffalo Chicken Spring Rolls: Fried spring rolls served with a house-made jalapeño ranch dipping sauce and fried rice noodles  

Beverages:  

  • Caramel-Apple Cider: Werther’s Original Caramel, apple cider, cinnamon, and Ole Smoky Apple Pie Moonshine garnished with a sugar tuile served warm (Non-alcoholic version available) (New)  
  • In Holiday Fashion: Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon, rosemary syrup, cranberry and lime juices, and cinnamon

Disney Jollywood Nights Drinks at Joffrey's Coffee & Tea Company

Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company:

Beverages:  

  • Round ‘Em Up Latte: A merry blend of espresso, cookie butter syrup, dulce de leche sauce, and milk adorned with fluffy whipped cream, playful animal crackers, and festive sprinkles (Non-alcoholic) (Available hot or iced; option to add spirits)  
  • Tinseltown Tini: Toast to holiday cheer with our cold brew coffee topped with Kahlúa Coffee Liqueur, Grey Goose Vodka, a hint of cream, creamy vanilla cold foam, and a dash of cocoa  

Christmas Gertie Cookie and Gingerbread Bites at Disney Jollywood Nights

Various Lounges and Outdoor Vending Locations:  

Food Items:  

  • Christmas Gertie Cookie: Gertie sugar cookie with a Santa hat
  • Gingerbread Bites (Plant-based)  

Zero-Proof Gingerbread Spritzer and Sugar Cookie Martini at Disney Jollywood Nights

Beverages:  

  • Zero-Proof Gingerbread Spritzer: Lyre’s Spiced Cane Non-Alcoholic Spirit, gingerbread syrup, and club soda garnished with a gingerbread bite
  • Sugar Cookie Martini: Stoli Vanilla Vodka, Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur, and Disaronno Originale Liqueur mixed with milk and sugar and topped with holiday sprinkles

Frozen Espresso Martini at Disney Jollywood Nights

Snack Cart across from Beverly Sunset Boutique: (Annual Passholder Exclusive)

  • Frozen Espresso Martini: Frozen Joffrey’s Coffee Cold Brew, Minute Maid Vanilla Smoothie, SelvaRey Chocolate Rum, and Kahlúa Coffee Liqueur with chocolate sauce and topped with chocolate curls (New) (Also available as non-alcoholic cold brew)  

