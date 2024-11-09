Photos: Peek Inside the Event Guide of This Year’s Disney Hollywood Nights at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Tonight is the big night, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World is getting in the holiday spirit with the return of Disney Jollywood Nights. This separately-ticketed event includes all kinds of exclusive fun entertainment and experiences, and it all starts with a festive map featuring a fan-favorite icon.

The event guide features Gertie the Dinosaur in her holiday best, with a very stylized and fun new look. Depicted in a caricatured version of how the popular kitschy snack stand looks on the shores of Echo Lake at the park, in real life she does wear the Santa hat and the ornament during this season as well.

Fun fact: Gertie herself is also a long-standing cinematic tribute that has been at the park since the opening day back in 1989 when it was then known as Disney-MGM Studios. Gertie the Dinosaur was an animated character dating back to 1914 that appeared as an interactive part of a vaudeville act, animated by Winsor McCay. This piece of animation also inspired the next generation of artists, of which Walt Disney himself was a part of.

Take a look at the inside of the map below.

Alongside attractions, merchandise, entertainment, and more, fans will learn of the new offerings at the event this year, which includes:

Glisten!—a stunning show on Hollywood Boulevard where international champion skaters perform breathtaking routines set to a vibrant holiday soundtrack—including original songs and Disney favorites like “Be Our Guest” and “When You Wish Upon A Star.”

Pixar Disco, a rockin’ dance party at Pixar Place with Joy, Frozone, Edna Mode and other Pixar friends

Behind the scenes of The Muppet Christmas Carol and have your very own movie-star moment inside the Stage 1 Company Store

Engage in new Character experiences

Taste a Wondermade sweet treat included with your event ticket (provided when exiting the event)

Browse event merchandise featuring Ollie the jolly gingerbread (available for purchase)

Spot the Mandalorian Star Wars

The event logo also appears throughout the park as the five-hour event takes over the park, with photo opportunities as well. Disney Jollywood Nights takes place on select evenings now through December 21st, 2024.

