Photos: A Quick Look at Disney Jollywood Nights Event-Exclusive Merchandise

Guests at Disney’s Hollywood Studios during the special holiday event, Disney Jollywood Nights, can get their hands on some event-exclusive merchandise to commemorate their visit and add a bit of festive cheer. During the event, these items can be found in the long-closed (but open for the event) Stage 1 Company Store near Muppet-Vision 3D at the park.

The event’s mascot, Ollie, is prominently featured on the bulk of the merchandise, which includes a festive pair of ears, as well as the now-standard Spirit Jersey release for the event.

Ollie is also featured on a t-shirt, trendy shoulder bag, mugs, pins, and more. Each feature the event logo, and the year stamped on it to commemorate this year’s event.

There are plenty of the blue shirts, in a variety of sizes. However, that’s not the only shirt available. If you’re a Walt Disney World Annual Passholder, you can also pick up a special shirt for the event that features Mickey and friends on Sunset Blvd. with the iconic Hollywood Tower Hotel in the distance, labeled with the event name and dated with the year.

Disney Jollywood Nights takes place on select evenings at Disney's Hollywood Studios now through December 21st.