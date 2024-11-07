Tip Top Club Returns to Disney Jollywood Nights with Commemorative Champagne Flute

Raise a toast to The Tip Top Club, which is returning to Disney Jollywood Nights this year with two festive drinks.
What’s Happening:
- The story of The Hollywood Tower Hotel is expanded upon during the Disney’s Hollywood Studios event, with the glorious Twilight Soirée at The Tip Top Club – featuring a live band and bar just outside the attraction’s exit.
- This year, two exclusive alcoholic beverages will be available alongside a commemorative Disney Jollywood Nights Champagne Flute.
- The two beverages, available beginning November 9th during the event, are:
- 1939 Royale: Teremana Blanco Tequila, Cointreau Orange Liqueur, desert pear, agave nectar, and lime juice topped with Domaine Ste. Michelle Brut served in a Disney Jollywood Nights Champagne Flute
- Top Floor Daiquiri: Parrot Bay Coconut Rum, ube, lime juice, and a splash of shimmer served in a Disney Jollywood Nights Champagne Flute
- Click here to take a look at Twilight Soirée at The Tip Top Club during last year’s event.
- Disney Jollywood Nights will return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios on select nights from November 9th through December 21st, 2024.
