Tip Top Club Returns to Disney Jollywood Nights with Commemorative Champagne Flute

Attendees will be able to get this flute alongside two alcoholic beverages.
Raise a toast to The Tip Top Club, which is returning to Disney Jollywood Nights this year with two festive drinks.

What’s Happening:

  • The story of The Hollywood Tower Hotel is expanded upon during the Disney’s Hollywood Studios event, with the glorious Twilight Soirée at The Tip Top Club – featuring a live band and bar just outside the attraction’s exit.
  • This year, two exclusive alcoholic beverages will be available alongside a commemorative Disney Jollywood Nights Champagne Flute.
  • The two beverages, available beginning November 9th during the event, are:
    • 1939 Royale: Teremana Blanco Tequila, Cointreau Orange Liqueur, desert pear, agave nectar, and lime juice topped with Domaine Ste. Michelle Brut served in a Disney Jollywood Nights Champagne Flute
    • Top Floor Daiquiri: Parrot Bay Coconut Rum, ube, lime juice, and a splash of shimmer served in a Disney Jollywood Nights Champagne Flute
  • Click here to take a look at Twilight Soirée at The Tip Top Club during last year’s event.

  • Disney Jollywood Nights will return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios on select nights from November 9th through December 21st, 2024.
More on Disney Jollywood Nights:

