A Toast to You — Disney Jollywood Nights Attendees to Recieve Complimentary Champagne Marshmallows at This Year’s Holiday Event

The Disney’s Hollywood Studios holiday party returns for a second year. With dazzling dance parties, exclusive and enchanting entertainment options, fantastic photo ops, and sweet treats, this separately ticketed event is the perfect way to usher in the spirit of the season. This year, attendees will have a brand new way to bring the celebration home with them.

Season of Giving:

Disney Parks Blog

Included in the price of admission, attendees will be gifted the Wondermade marshmallows in a festive Muppets themed box featuring Miss Piggy and Kermit.

Other new additions to this year’s event include: Guests visiting Hollywood Boulevard can catch the new skating show Glisten! Featuring synchronized routines set to holiday classics and Disney favorites, this show takes place at 8:15 PM, 9:15 PM, 10:30 PM, 11:15 PM and 12:15 AM. Dance the night away with your favorite Pixar characters in Pixar Place. Including Joy, Frozone, Edna Mode and more, guests can usher in the season of giving by leaving it all on the dance floor. Step into the world of The Muppet Christmas Carol at the Stage 1 Company Store. New event merchandise featuring Ollie the jolly gingerbread. Meet the Mandalorian Star Wars And more!

Disney Jollywood Nights is a five-hour holiday party at Disney’s Hollywood Studios which takes place select nights from November 9th through December 21st. Tickets for the Walt Disney World here

