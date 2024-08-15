New Disney Jollywood Nights Merchandise Features Ollie as Event Returns for Second Year

Disney Jollywood Nights is returning for a second year at Disney’s Hollywood Studios this holiday season – and with it comes a new collection of merchandise featuring the event’s mascot, Ollie!

This collection was brought to life by Justin Dring, Concept Artist for Disney Live Entertainment with a creative team alongside him.

Ollie was introduced last year – a talented and energetic gingerbread man who brings his own festive cheer to this glamorous event, inspired by the golden age and aspirations of Tinseltown.

​​The Disney Live Entertainment creative team behind Ollie wanted to capture the classic aesthetic of mid-century holiday cards and 1940s-1950s advertisement illustration. This vintage style, with its timeless elegance and vibrant charm, perfectly complements the glitzy theme of the event.

You can’t have a Disney event without an all-new Spirit Jersey, which features an all-over pattern featuring Ollie in his Jollywood best. A “Happy Ollie Days 2024″ retro graphic can be found on the front of the Spirit Jersey, while the event logo is displayed across the back.

If you’d prefer to take home a tee, be sure to grab this graphic tee featuring Ollie on a Sunset Boulevard stroll. These items go perfectly with the event-exclusive Lug bag, great for holding all your park party essentials!

The ear headband (seen at the top of the post) features Ollie as plush, embroidered ears with satin bow ties. The event marquee is on the top of the headband with “2024″ written down the side to mark the year that you visited our holiday party.

The mug has a retro-inspired, diner silhouette with images of Ollie and the event logo. This is the perfect mug for a cup of hot cocoa paired with your Jollywood Nights marshmallows, courtesy of Wondermade, which will be provided upon exit and are included in your ticket.

Guests will also be able to pick up a picture-perfect ornament and an Ollie trading pin.

This event assortment can be found in Stage 1 Company Store during this year’s event.

Jollywood Nights will return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios on select nights from November 9th through December 21st, 2024. Find out more about this year’s hard ticket event here

