Details and Dates for 2024 Disney Jollywood Nights Announced — Including a New Skating Show

As part of the Halfway to the Holidays festivities this week, the Disney Parks Blog has announced details and dates for Disney Jollywood Nights.

What’s Happening:

Recently, a casting notice revealed

Now the official confirmation has come — along with more details.

The hard ticket events will return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Each party will run from 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m..

However, event guests will be able to enter the park as early as 6:00 p.m. with their ticket.

New this year (and as featured in the art for the event), a skating spectacular set to iconic holiday tunes will take place on Hollywood Boulevard several times each night.

“Take in the grace and skill of international champion skaters in an awe-inspiring twist on the traditional ice show.”

Disney Jollywood Nights will also feature a number of rare characters, including: Baloo and King Louie ( Talespin ) José Carioca or Panchito Bo Peep or Lotso Phineas and Ferb Santa Stitch Santa Duffy And more

Returning entertainment for 2024 includes: What’s This? Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Sing-Along Disney Holidays in Hollywood Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM!

Meanwhile, The Holiday Fiesta en la Calle will move to Animation Courtyard. There, as mentioned, guests will be able to spot Jose Carioca and Panchito.

Over at the Tower Courtyard, The Twilight Soirée at the Tip Top Club will have guests dancing throughout the night.

Jazzy Holidays at the Hollywood Brown Derby will also return and reservations are recommended.

2024 Disney Jollywood Night party dates are as follows: November 9, 13, 16, 18, 23, 25, 30 December 2, 7, 11, 14, 18, 21

Tickets for this year’s events will be available in tiers: July 2nd: Guests of select Disney Resorts hotels, Walt Disney World July 10th: All other guests can purchase.

Event tickets are $159 to $179 per person — but vary by date.

Annual Passholders and Disney Vacation Club Members can also save $10 per ticket, valid for all event nights.

In addition to these details, Disney also gave a sneak peek at some party merch, including some featuring event mascot Ollie.

