Details and Dates for 2024 Disney Jollywood Nights Announced — Including a New Skating Show

As part of the Halfway to the Holidays festivities this week, the Disney Parks Blog has announced details and dates for Disney Jollywood Nights.
What’s Happening:
- Recently, a casting notice revealed that Disney’s Jollywood Nights was set to return.
- Now the official confirmation has come — along with more details.
- The hard ticket events will return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios on select nights from November 9th through December 21st.
- Each party will run from 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m..
- However, event guests will be able to enter the park as early as 6:00 p.m. with their ticket.
- New this year (and as featured in the art for the event), a skating spectacular set to iconic holiday tunes will take place on Hollywood Boulevard several times each night.
- “Take in the grace and skill of international champion skaters in an awe-inspiring twist on the traditional ice show.”
- Disney Jollywood Nights will also feature a number of rare characters, including:
- Baloo and King Louie (Talespin)
- José Carioca or Panchito
- Bo Peep or Lotso
- Phineas and Ferb
- Santa Stitch
- Santa Duffy
- And more
- Returning entertainment for 2024 includes:
- What’s This? Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Sing-Along
- Disney Holidays in Hollywood
- Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM!
- Meanwhile, The Holiday Fiesta en la Calle will move to Animation Courtyard. There, as mentioned, guests will be able to spot Jose Carioca and Panchito.
- Over at the Tower Courtyard, The Twilight Soirée at the Tip Top Club will have guests dancing throughout the night.
- Jazzy Holidays at the Hollywood Brown Derby will also return and reservations are recommended.
- 2024 Disney Jollywood Night party dates are as follows:
- November 9, 13, 16, 18, 23, 25, 30
- December 2, 7, 11, 14, 18, 21
- Tickets for this year’s events will be available in tiers:
- July 2nd: Guests of select Disney Resorts hotels, Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin hotels and Shades of Green can purchase tickets.
- July 10th: All other guests can purchase.
- Event tickets are $159 to $179 per person — but vary by date.
- Annual Passholders and Disney Vacation Club Members can also save $10 per ticket, valid for all event nights.
- In addition to these details, Disney also gave a sneak peek at some party merch, including some featuring event mascot Ollie.
