EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays Returning in November 2024

This winter, the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays will return to Walt Disney World.

This year, the festivities will kick off on November 29th and run through December 30th.

Enjoy festive traditions from around the world with amazing holiday storytellers, delicious dishes, merchandise, entertainment and more, each celebrating unique cultural traditions.

Of course, the event will also include Candlelight Processional — although the line-up of celebrity narrators has yet to be announced.

The festival will see the return of Living with the Land – Glimmering Greenhouses.

Additionally, the Holiday Cookie Stroll is back for 2024.

Also returning this year is Olaf’s Holiday Tradition Expedition Scavenger Hunt where guests go on a quest to find holiday traditions that Olaf has gathered (and lost) along the way!

