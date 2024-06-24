EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays Returning in November 2024

This winter, the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays will return to Walt Disney World.

What’s Happening:

  • As the Disney Parks Blog continues its Halfway to the Holidays celebration this week, they’ve revealed dates for the 2024 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays Presented by AdventHealth.
  • This year, the festivities will kick off on November 29th and run through December 30th.
  • Enjoy festive traditions from around the world with amazing holiday storytellers, delicious dishes, merchandise, entertainment and more, each celebrating unique cultural traditions.
  • Of course, the event will also include Candlelight Processional — although the line-up of celebrity narrators has yet to be announced.
  • The festival will see the return of Living with the Land – Glimmering Greenhouses.
  • Additionally, the Holiday Cookie Stroll is back for 2024.
  • Also returning this year is Olaf’s Holiday Tradition Expedition Scavenger Hunt where guests go on a quest to find holiday traditions that Olaf has gathered (and lost) along the way!
