2024 Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party Dates and Details Revealed

by |
Tags: , , , , ,

Walt Disney World has announced details and dates for this year’s slate of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Parties.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney is celebrating Halfway to the Holidays this week, with the Disney Parks Blog sharing all of the things guests can look forward to this winter.
  • This includes the return of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party to Magic Kingdom.
  • The hard-ticket events will be held on select nights from November 8th through December 20th, with parties running from 7 p.m. to midnight.
  • However, event guests can enter the Magic Kingdom as early as 4 p.m. with their ticket.
  • Returning entertainment for 2024 includes:
    • ​​Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade
    • Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks Show
    • Mickey’s Most Merriest Celebration castle stage show
  • Also returning are the complimentary cookies and cocoa that can be found throughout the park during the parties.
  • Event nights will be also filled with festive cheer, from the beautifully decorated Main Street, U.S.A. to the enchanting holiday-themed attractions.  
  • 2024 Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party dates are as follows:
    • November 8, 11, 12, 14, 15, 17, 19, 21, 22, 24, 26, 27, 29
    • December 1, 3, 5, 6, 8, 10, 12, 13, 15, 17, 19, 20
  • Tickets for this year’s events will be available in tiers:
    • July 2nd: Guests of select Disney Resorts hotels, Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin hotels and Shades of Green can purchase tickets.
    • July 10th: All other guests can purchase.
  • Event tickets are $169 to $219 per person — but vary by date.
  • Annual Passholders and Disney Vacation Club Members can save $10 per ticket on the following event nights:
    • November 8, 11, 12, 14, 15, 17, 19, 21 and 22
    • December 1, 3, and 5
  • By the way, if you’re planning a trip to Walt Disney World this holiday season, we recommend using our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.
  • In addition to these details, Disney also gave a sneak peek at some event merch:

More Halfway to the Holidays news:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.

Kyle Burbank
Kyle is a writer living in Springfield, MO. His deep love of Disney and other pop culture finds its way into several aspects of his life and work. In addition to his position at LP, he's also the head writer for Fioney.com as well as his own personal finance site Moneyat30.com.
View all articles by Kyle Burbank