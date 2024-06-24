2024 Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party Dates and Details Revealed

Walt Disney World has announced details and dates for this year’s slate of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Parties.
What’s Happening:
- Disney is celebrating Halfway to the Holidays this week, with the Disney Parks Blog sharing all of the things guests can look forward to this winter.
- This includes the return of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party to Magic Kingdom.
- The hard-ticket events will be held on select nights from November 8th through December 20th, with parties running from 7 p.m. to midnight.
- However, event guests can enter the Magic Kingdom as early as 4 p.m. with their ticket.
- Returning entertainment for 2024 includes:
- Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade
- Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks Show
- Mickey’s Most Merriest Celebration castle stage show
- Also returning are the complimentary cookies and cocoa that can be found throughout the park during the parties.
- Event nights will be also filled with festive cheer, from the beautifully decorated Main Street, U.S.A. to the enchanting holiday-themed attractions.
- 2024 Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party dates are as follows:
- November 8, 11, 12, 14, 15, 17, 19, 21, 22, 24, 26, 27, 29
- December 1, 3, 5, 6, 8, 10, 12, 13, 15, 17, 19, 20
- Tickets for this year’s events will be available in tiers:
- July 2nd: Guests of select Disney Resorts hotels, Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin hotels and Shades of Green can purchase tickets.
- July 10th: All other guests can purchase.
- Event tickets are $169 to $219 per person — but vary by date.
- Annual Passholders and Disney Vacation Club Members can save $10 per ticket on the following event nights:
- November 8, 11, 12, 14, 15, 17, 19, 21 and 22
- December 1, 3, and 5
- In addition to these details, Disney also gave a sneak peek at some event merch:
