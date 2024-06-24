2024 Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party Dates and Details Revealed

Walt Disney World has announced details and dates for this year’s slate of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Parties.

This includes the return of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party Magic Kingdom

The hard-ticket events will be held on select nights from November 8th through December 20th, with parties running from 7 p.m. to midnight.

However, event guests can enter the Magic Kingdom as early as 4 p.m. with their ticket.

Returning entertainment for 2024 includes: ​​Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks Show Mickey’s Most Merriest Celebration castle stage show

Also returning are the complimentary cookies and cocoa that can be found throughout the park during the parties.

Event nights will be also filled with festive cheer, from the beautifully decorated Main Street, U.S.A. to the enchanting holiday-themed attractions.

2024 Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party dates are as follows: November 8, 11, 12, 14, 15, 17, 19, 21, 22, 24, 26, 27, 29 December 1, 3, 5, 6, 8, 10, 12, 13, 15, 17, 19, 20

Tickets for this year’s events will be available in tiers: July 2nd: Guests of select Disney Resorts hotels, Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin hotels and Shades of Green can purchase tickets. July 10th: All other guests can purchase.

Event tickets are $169 to $219 per person — but vary by date.

Annual Passholders and Disney Vacation Club Members can save $10 per ticket on the following event nights: November 8, 11, 12, 14, 15, 17, 19, 21 and 22 December 1, 3, and 5

In addition to these details, Disney also gave a sneak peek at some event merch:

