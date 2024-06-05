Disney Live Entertainment Searching for Dancers to Perform for Jollywood Nights at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Disney Live Entertainment is looking for seasonal dancers for Jollywood Nights at Disney's Hollywood Studios at the Walt Disney World Resort. Performers have until Monday, June 24 to submit their online audition.

Disney Live Entertainment is seeking Seasonal Dancers for a new Holiday offering, Disney Jollywood Nights, performed select nights in November and December.

This would seemingly confirm that the Jollywood Nights events will be returning to Disney’s Hollywood Studios this winter, which had not previously been announced.

Theatre of the Stars plays host to a show rooted in the glitz and glamor of vintage Hollywood television specials, with a contemporary twist of Disney holiday magic.

Famous Muppets Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy are special guests in this star-studded production, which features appearances by Tiana, Belle, Minnie Mouse, and Mickey Mouse — joined by a talented cast of singers, dancers and live jazz musicians.

Performers are under seasonal contracts between October and December 2024.

Male and female presenting dancers with exceptional dance technique and performance quality.

Must be proficient in multiple styles of dance that include musical theatre-jazz and swing.

Knowledge of partnering and dance lifts is a plus.

They strongly encourage BIPOC dancers and dancers of all shapes and sizes to attend.

