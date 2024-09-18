New Details Revealed for Skating Show “Glisten!” Taking Place During Disney Jollywood Nights

Disney Parks Blog has released new details about Disney Jollywood Nights. This includes information for the all new skating spectacular “Glisten!” which you won’t want to miss. This separately ticketed event will take place on select nights from November 9th through December 21st from 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

Get ready for Disney Jollywood Nights, coming to Disney's Hollywood Studios starting in November.

There will be new additions this year, including a brand new skating show, “Glisten!” taking place on Hollywood Boulevard.

taking place on Hollywood Boulevard. There will be several shows each evening, and guests will be amazed by the talents of these international champion skaters as they perform amazing routine sets to holiday soundtracks.

You will hear original songs and other Disney favorites, including “Be Our Guest” and “When You Wish Upon A Star.”

Disney Parks shared a teaser video that you can see below.

2024 Disney Jollywood Nights Dates:

November 9, 13, 16, 18, 23, 25, 30

December 2, 7, 11, 14, 18, 21