Photos / Video: Twilight Soirée at The Tip Top Club During Disney Jollywood Nights

The story of The Hollywood Tower Hotel has been further expanded upon during Disney Jollywood Nights, with the glorious Twilight Soirée at The Tip Top Club – featuring a live band and bar just outside the attraction’s exit.

The Hollywood Tower Hotel still keeps its trademark creepy aesthetic, while getting a little bit of holiday joy.

The Twilight Soirée takes place in the exit courtyard of The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, bringing a lively holiday vibe to the area.

This wonderful band performs some Christmas classics, along with some non-Christmas old-timey favorites.

Enjoy some of the vintage holiday vibes of The Twilight Soirée band in the video below:

Some Tip Top Tastes are also available nearby, with three speciality alcoholic beverages and some non-alcoholic options as well.

