Disney Previews “What’s This? Tim Burton’s A Nightmare Before Christmas Sing-Along”

Disney Parks has just released a preview of “What’s This? Tim Burton’s A Nightmare Before Christmas Sing-Along,” premiering tonight at Disney Jollywood Nights.
What’s Happening:
- Disney has released a sneak peek at the newest sing along show coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios for Disney Jollywood Nights.
- Similar to the “For the First Time In Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration” that usually performs in the Hyperion Theater, two story tellers will help revisit the classic stop-motion film with some spooky surprises along the way.
- Be sure to check out more information on Disney Jollywood Nights at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com