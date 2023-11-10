Showtimes, Attractions, and More Released for Disney Jollywood Nights

- The planDisney panel and Disney Parks just released their newest pocket guide for Disney Jollywood Nights, a new ticketed event at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
- Here is the schedule showtimes for the various entertainment being offered at this year’s inaugural event:
- Disney Holidays in Hollywood – 8:45pm, 9:45pm, 10:45pm, 11:45pm – Theater of the Stars
- What’s This? Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Sing-Along – 8:30pm, 9:30pm, 10:30pm, 11:30pm – Hyperion Theater
- Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM! – 12:30am – Chinese Theatre
- Welcome to Jollywood Nights – 830pm-1230am Intermittently – Hollywood Blvd.
- Holiday Fiesta en la Calle – 830pm-1230am Intermittently – Commissary Lane
- Twilight Soirée at the Tip Top Club – 830pm-1230am Intermittently – Courtyard of the Hollywood Tower Hotel
- Jazzy Holidays at The Hollywood Brown Derby – 830pm-1230am Intermittently – The Hollywood Brown Derby
- Character opportunities are plentiful, with the following opportunities to see some of these Hollywood icons:
- Animation Courtyard – Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy, Pluto
- Pixar Plaza – Edna Mode, Frozone
- Echo Lake – Phineas and Ferb, Max as Powerline, Chip ‘n Dale as Rescue Rangers
- Here’s the list of attraction that will be available all evening long:
- Slinky Dog Dash
- Toy Story Mania!
- The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror
- Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith
- Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway
- Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run
- Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance – Virtual Queue Access Only (Virtual Queue will open for Disney Jollywood Nights guests at 8pm.
- Holiday merchandise will be available throughout the park as you enjoy a night of seasonal glamour. Mickey’s of Hollywood, Once Upon a Time, and Celebrity 5&10 will be filled with many wintery wonders to take home with you.
- Be sure to check out the Disney Jollywood Nights foodie guide to help you plan your tasty adventures.
- Details about the event’s offerings can also be found here.
More on Disney Jollywood Nights:
- Disney Jollywood Nights will run on 10 select nights from November 11 through December 20.
- Party dates are:
- November: 11 (SOLD OUT), 18 (SOLD OUT), 20, 27, 29
- December: 4, 6, 16 (SOLD OUT),18, 20
- Guests will have access to the event from 8:30 pm-12:30 am.
- Event tickets are $159 to $179 per ticket, plus tax (prices vary by event date).
- Annual Passholders and Disney Vacation Club Members can save $10 per ticket to Disney Jollywood Nights, valid for all event nights.
