Showtimes, Attractions, and More Released for Disney Jollywood Nights

  • The planDisney panel and Disney Parks just released their newest pocket guide for Disney Jollywood Nights, a new ticketed event at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
  • Here is the schedule showtimes for the various entertainment being offered at this year’s inaugural event:
    • Disney Holidays in Hollywood – 8:45pm, 9:45pm, 10:45pm, 11:45pm – Theater of the Stars
    • What’s This? Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Sing-Along – 8:30pm, 9:30pm, 10:30pm, 11:30pm – Hyperion Theater
    • Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM! – 12:30am – Chinese Theatre
    • Welcome to Jollywood Nights – 830pm-1230am Intermittently – Hollywood Blvd.
    • Holiday Fiesta en la Calle – 830pm-1230am Intermittently – Commissary Lane
    • Twilight Soirée at the Tip Top Club – 830pm-1230am Intermittently – Courtyard of the Hollywood Tower Hotel
    • Jazzy Holidays at The Hollywood Brown Derby – 830pm-1230am Intermittently – The Hollywood Brown Derby
  • Character opportunities are plentiful, with the following opportunities to see some of these Hollywood icons:
    • Animation Courtyard – Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy, Pluto
    • Pixar Plaza – Edna Mode, Frozone
    • Echo Lake – Phineas and Ferb, Max as Powerline, Chip ‘n Dale as Rescue Rangers
  • Here’s the list of attraction that will be available all evening long:
  • Holiday merchandise will be available throughout the park as you enjoy a night of seasonal glamour. Mickey’s of Hollywood, Once Upon a Time, and Celebrity 5&10 will be filled with many wintery wonders to take home with you.
  • Be sure to check out the Disney Jollywood Nights foodie guide to help you plan your tasty adventures.
  • Details about the event’s offerings can also be found here.

More on Disney Jollywood Nights:

  • Disney Jollywood Nights will run on 10 select nights from November 11 through December 20.
  • Party dates are:
    • November: 11 (SOLD OUT), 18 (SOLD OUT), 20, 27, 29
    • December: 4, 6, 16 (SOLD OUT),18, 20
  • Guests will have access to the event from 8:30 pm-12:30 am.
  • Event tickets are $159 to $179 per ticket, plus tax (prices vary by event date).
  • Annual Passholders and Disney Vacation Club Members can save $10 per ticket to Disney Jollywood Nights, valid for all event nights.
