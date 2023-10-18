Foodie Guide to Disney Jollywood Nights at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Disney Parks Blog has just released the foodie guide to Disney Jollywood Nights, taking place select nights November 11 through December 20 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Holiday Fiesta en la Calle at ABC Commissary

  • Chicken Empanadas with Street Corn: Chicken empanadas served with a side of street corn salad topped with chili peppers, lime, and cotija cheese
  • Yuca con Chicharrón: Fried pork belly, yuca, red pickled onions, and chili pepper-lime seasoning with a yellow pepper aïoli
  • Mushroom Taco: Chili-roasted Mixed mushrooms, avocado crema, baby gem lettuce, and garnished with sliced radish (Plant-based Item)
  • Birria Taco: Shredded short rib and Monterey jack served with beef consommé for dipping

  • Tembleque: Coconut rice pudding with caramel rum sauce and cinnamon
  • Mexican Hot Cocoa Cheesecake: Spiced chocolate cheesecake on a chocolate cookie base topped with vanilla whipped cream and cocoa powder with a chocolate handle
  • Mangonada: Frozen mango beverage with mango-chili pepper-lime sauce and chili pepper-lime seasoning on top (Non-alcoholic)
  • Zero-Proof Piña Colada: Lyre’s Spiced Cane Spirit, coconut, pineapple, and lime
  • Oaxaca Old Fashioned: Casa Dragones Blanco Tequila, Del Maguey Vida Mezcal, agave nectar, Mexican chocolate, and orange bitters served over ice garnished with an orange

Baseline Taphouse

  • Tuna Ceviche: Marinated ahi tuna, pico de gallo, and avocado cream topped with cilantro
  • Charcuterie Cup: Manchego, chorizo, serrano ham, pickled vegetables, olives, and toasted focaccia bread
  • Beer Margarita: Blend of Patrón Silver Tequila, Cointreau Liqueur, and lime juice topped with Scrimshaw Pilsner over Ice

Dockside Diner

  • Spicy Pimento-Kimchi Dip topped with chives and served with fresh house-made wonton chips
  • Roasted Eggplant Dip topped with chives and served with warm pita bread (Plant-based Item)
  • Poutine Tots: Potato barrels topped with gravy, brisket, mozzarella curds, and chives
  • Christmas Tree Cookie Stack: Vanilla cookie stack filled with pistachio buttercream, cranberry, and raspberry jam topped with sprinkles and a yellow candy star

  • Sandy Claws Hot Cocoa: “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”-inspired dark chocolate hot cocoa topped with cherry whipped cream (Non-alcoholic)
  • Naughty or Nice: Crown Royal Whisky and ginger mixed with orange, cranberry, and grapefruit juices topped with fresh cranberries

Epic Eats

  • Spicy Korean Chicken Funnel Cake: Spicy fried Korean chicken with pickled vegetables served on a mini funnel cake
  • Brisket Reuben Funnel Cake: Beef brisket and sauerkraut slaw topped with thousand island dressing served on a mini funnel cake
  • S’mores Funnel Cake: Giant roasted marshmallow with chocolate and marshmallow sauce, topped with chocolate curls and cinnamon cereal served on a mini funnel cake
  • Samuel Adams Winter Lager: Spiced with cinnamon, ginger, and orange peel for a deep flavor and malty finish

Fairfax Fare

  • Holiday Turkey Popover: Roasted turkey and creamy mashed potatoes topped with gravy, cranberry chutney, and chives in a house-made popover
  • ‘Just the Sides’ Popover: Macaroni & cheese and savory collard greens with ham topped with cornbread crumbs in a house-made popover
  • PB&J Doughnut: Glazed doughnut with creamy peanut butter and grape jelly dipped in dark chocolate topped with crushed house-made salt and vinegar chips
  • Kermit’s Frozen Banana Bliss: Frozen banana and white chocolate with caramel swirls topped with matcha whipped cream and sprinkle (Non-alcoholic)
  • Mistletoe Martini: Tito’s Handmade Vodka and St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur mixed with cranberry juice and topped with fresh cranberries and mint leaves

Gertie’s Ice Cream of Extinction

  • Christmas Gertie Cookie: Sugar cookie with mint icing (Also available with mint soft-serve)

Market

  • Buffalo Chicken Spring Rolls: Fried spring rolls served with a jalapeño-ranch dipping sauce and fried rice noodles
  • Frozone’s Snowball Macaroons: Coconut macaroons drizzled with blue vanilla frosting and topped with white snowflake sprinkles
  • Spiced Apple Cider: Apple cider and cinnamon with an apple chip garnish (Non-alcoholic)
  • Zero-Proof Apple Cider: Lyre’s Spiced Cane Spirit, apple cider, Angostura Bitters, and cinnamon topped with an apple chip and cinnamon rim
  • In Holiday Fashion: Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon, rosemary syrup, cranberry and lime juices, and cinnamon

PizzeRizzo

  • Meatball and Polenta: Giant meatball with marinara and creamy cheese polenta
  • Olive and Goat Cheese Flatbread: Olive oil-toasted flatbread, creamy goat cheese, rustic olive and tomato spread, balsamic glaze, and lemon watercress
  • Antipasto Flatbread: Fresh mozzarella, salami, peperoni, country ham, olives, peppers, onions, pepperoncini, and marinara
  • Tiramisù Puff: Sweet-and-savory with flavors of espresso, chocolate, and a coffee-infused custard and mascarpone cream
  • Benvolio Pinot Grigio
  • Banfi Chianti Superiore
  • Peroni Nastro Azzuro Lager Draft
  • Heineken 0.0 Non-Alcoholic Lager

Twilight Soirée at The Tip-Top Club

  • The 5th Dimension Royale: Teremana Blanco Tequila, Cointreau Liqueur, desert pear, agave nectar, and lime juice topped with Domaine Ste. Michelle Brut and garnished with a dehydrated blood orange wheel
  • Twilight Daiquiri: Parrot Bay Coconut Rum, ube, lime juice, and a splash of shimmer
  • Sparkling Pomegranate-Apple Cider: Pomegranate-green tea topped with sparkling apple cider and pomegranate seeds
  • Domaine Ste. Michelle Brut

The Trolley Car Café

  • Ornament Mousse: Dark chocolate-cherry mousse

Outdoor Vending Locations

  • Gingerbread Bites (Plant-based Item)

Bar Locations

  • Zero-Proof Gingerbread Spritzer: Lyre’s Spiced Cane Spirit, gingerbread syrup, and club soda garnished with a gingerbread bite
  • Sugar Cookie Martini: Stoli Vanil Vodka, Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur, and DISARONNO Originale Liqueur mixed with milk and sugar in a sprinkle-rimmed glass with a sugar cookie garnish

Jazzy Holidays at The Hollywood Brown Derby

  • Oyster Rockefeller: Spinach foam, shaved parmesan, rocoto pepper relish, and salmon caviar
  • Crispy Duck Drumettes: Spicy orange glaze, carrots, and kumquats
  • Charcuterie: House-made cured meats and accompaniments, blue cheese mousse, and toasted sourdough
  • Shrimp Cocktail: Classic cocktail sauce, citrus pearls, avocado mousse

  • Derby Slider: Bison and pork belly blend, taleggio cheese sauce, and fig stout jam
  • Tuna Carpaccio: Mezcal pickled vegetables, salsa macha, and avocado crema
  • Pork Belly Bao: Korean BBQ, cucumber slaw, and soy vinaigrette
  • Tofu Bao: Seared tofu, cucumber slaw, and soy vinaigrette
  • An assortment of classic cocktails, zero-proof and non-alcoholic beverages, wine, and beer
  • To experience the festive fun of Jazzy Holidays at The Holiday Brown Derby, you can request to join the walk-up waitlist on the My Disney Experience app.

Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company

  • Tinseltown Tini: Toast to holiday cheer with this cold brew coffee topped with Kahlúa, Grey Goose Vodka, a hint of light cream, and a dash of whipped cream with cocoa (Available at the location near The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror)
  • Round ‘Em Up Latte: A merry blend of espresso, cookie butter syrup, dulce de leche sauce, and milk topped with fluffy whipped cream, playful animal crackers, and festive sprinkles; available hot or iced (Non-alcoholic Beverage) (Available at the location in Toy Story Land)

