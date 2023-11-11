Photos: Santa’s New Meet and Greet at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Santa has arrived at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and this year has gotten himself a set of new digs.

What’s Happening:

Formerly located in Once Upon A Time on Sunset Boulevard in the park, Santa Claus has a new meet and greet location at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

The former location of It’s A Wonderful Shop has been redesigned to hold Santa for photos, autographs, and shared Christmas wishes.

Guests can head to It’s A Wonderful Shop to sign up for a text message-based return time, which will alert them when they are able to join the line to meet Santa Claus.

The location utilizes a small outdoor extended queue for returning guests.

Be sure to check the My Disney Experience app or in-park Times Guide for Santa’s meet and greet availability.