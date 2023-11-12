Photos: Mickey and the Gang Debut New Holiday Costumes for Disney Jollywood Nights

Tonight is the first ever Disney Jollywood Nights event at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and friends are wearing new outfits exclusively for this glitzy celebration, and we got to meet them tonight at the event!

What’s Happening:

The new outfits for Mickey and his pals are inspired by the vintage vibe of Disney Jollywood Nights, which celebrates the glitz and glam of Hollywood.

Art directors, show producers and designers worked together to land on just the right combination of colors and fabric for these special looks. Delve into any old collection of ornaments from the ‘30s, ‘40s or ‘50s, and you’re sure to find an array of colorful pastels. And that’s exactly what we see here! Mint green and soft reds in sumptuous fabrics set the tone as you encounter Mickey & Friends Holiday Greetings in Animation Courtyard. The gang has just wrapped on the set of their new holiday film, and you’re invited to catch a glimpse of the magic!

Stay tuned for continuing coverage from the very first Disney Jollywood Nights event!