Mattel and Disney Renew “Toy Story” Franchise Global Licensing Agreement
A partnership that dates back to the original film’s release will continue as it celebrates its 30th anniversary, with a fifth installment on the way next year.
As the original Toy Story celebrates its 30th anniversary, Mattel has renewed its multi-year global licensing agreement with Disney to continue making products from the popular Pixar franchise.
What’s Happening:
- The new agreement between Mattel and Disney extends Mattel’s global licensing rights to develop lines of toys for Toy Story across Action Figures, Vehicles, Radio Control, Games, and Plush.
- Some products honoring the 30th anniversary of Toy Story are now available, with plenty of Toy Story 5 releases planned for next year.
- In 2026, Mattel’s Action Figures offering will expand and highlight key movie moments and characters, and UNO will introduce a Toy Story 5-themed edition featuring a custom rule inspired by the movie.
- A new plush range and Radio Control productions will also be introduced, alongside classic collaborations like Kerplunk! and Tumblin’ Monkeys.
- Additionally, Mattel’s Little People line will integrate iconic Toy Story characters and scenes, and a new Imaginext lineup will debut.
- Mattel has had a long relationship with Toy Story, dating back to the first film’s release in 1995.
What They’re Saying:
- Nick Karamanos, Senior Vice President of Entertainment Partnerships at Mattel: “Toy Story has been a beloved cornerstone of storytelling and imagination for generations, and Mattel is honored to have been part of the journey with Disney over the past 30 years. As we look ahead to the excitement of the fifth film, we will continue to create toys and products that showcase the joy, surprise, and fun that has made Toy Story an incredible property for families and fans of all ages."
- Paul Southern, Senior Vice President of Global Brand Commercialization at Disney Consumer Products: “Throughout the many years of Disney’s collaboration with Mattel, fans have taken their imagination and love for Toy Story characters to infinity and beyond through the magic of play. By celebrating the 30th anniversary of Toy Story and the anticipation of Toy Story 5 through new products, we will pay tribute to the legacy of this beloved brand and its influence on culture, while engaging with new and existing fans."
