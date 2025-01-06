Disney Story Play Dresses Return with New Styles Themed to “Frozen,” “Moana,” and “Tangled”

If your kid wishes they could be a Disney Princess but has the energy of super hero, you’re going to love Disney Story Play dresses! This cute, stylish line of apparel combines the elegance of dress up with strength of durable fabrics so that young fans can live their best royal life whether they’re running around the playground or hosting a tea party in the living room.

We’ve all dreamed of being a Disney character and one of the most poplar choices is a Disney Princess! The royal ladies come from all around the world, have experienced all sorts of adventures, and practice being kind and courageous in every situation.

Disney Store is making it even easier for young fans to dress up like the leading ladies with their line of Disney Story Play dresses.

Introduced in 2024 Moana Elsa Anna Rapunzel Ariel

Young fans will love the ruched fabrics, glittery details, puffs, ruffles, and gauzy layers that give off the Princess look, while adults will appreciate the soft stretchy materials that hold up to the rigors of energetic play and make care and cleaning easy.

Disney Story Play Dresses for Kids are available now at Disney Store and sell for $44.99 each.

