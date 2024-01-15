Live Your Princess Life with shopDisney’s Disney Story Play Dresses for Kids

One of the quintessential experiences of growing up is playing dress up especially as Disney Princesses! This spring young fans can live their best royal life with shopDisney’s new Disney Story Play Dresses for Kids.

At some point in their lives, every kid dreams of being a Disney character and while they have to rely on their imaginations to make up exciting stories, they can dress the part!

shopDisney has just unveiled a new assortment of Disney Story Play Dresses for Kids that include Princesses like Cinderella and Ariel.

Each dress closely mimics the look of a popular Disney character, but tones down the glam just a bit to make them perfect for extended playtime… or perhaps a visit to the Disney Parks.

Tiana Disney Story Play Dress for Kids – The Princess and the Frog

Ruched fabrics, glittery details, puffs, ruffles, and gauzy layers add depth and dimension to each look, while the soft stretchy material helps create a custom fit that can also hold up to the rigors of energetic play.

Disney Story Play Dresses for Kids are available now on shopDisney and sell for $44.99 each.

Belle Disney Story Play Dress for Kids – Beauty and the Beast

Aurora Disney Story Play Dress for Kids – Sleeping Beauty

Cinderella Disney Story Play Dress for Kids

Ariel Disney Story Play Dress for Kids – The Little Mermaid

Jasmine Disney Story Play Dress for Kids – Aladdin

