Photos: New Collectible Star Wars Merchandise Arrives at Tatooine Traders
The new launch includes espresso mugs, keychains, and a magnet.
Disney’s Hollywood Studios has debuted several new Star Wars products at Tatooine Traders.
What’s Happening:
- Tatooine Traders, the gift shop of Disney’s Hollywood Studios’ Star Tours attraction, has released several new Star Wars souvenirs.
- The collectible new items are perfect for the biggest Star Wars, including new espresso glasses, keychains, and a magnet.
- Let’s take a look at the new souvenirs:
Ewok Espresso Mugs ($34.99)
Millennium Falcon Delivery Service Magnet ($12.99)
Ahsoka Light-Up Lightsaber Keychain ($24.99)
Mace Windu Light-Up Lightsaber Keychain ($14.99)
- Disney’s Hollywood Studios is the best place at Walt Disney World to experience the Star Wars universe. In addition to Star Tours, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge invites guests to step into their own Star Wars adventure through attractions like Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run and Savi’s Workshop.
