Photos: New Collectible Star Wars Merchandise Arrives at Tatooine Traders

Disney’s Hollywood Studios has debuted several new Star Wars products at Tatooine Traders.

What’s Happening:

Tatooine Traders, the gift shop of Disney’s Hollywood Studios’ Star Tours attraction, has released several new Star Wars souvenirs.

The collectible new items are perfect for the biggest Star Wars, including new espresso glasses, keychains, and a magnet.

Let’s take a look at the new souvenirs:

Ewok Espresso Mugs ($34.99)

Millennium Falcon Delivery Service Magnet ($12.99)

Ahsoka Light-Up Lightsaber Keychain ($24.99)

Mace Windu Light-Up Lightsaber Keychain ($14.99)

