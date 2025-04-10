Photos: Popcorn Bucket Ornaments Now Available at Magic Kingdom

The ornaments are available at Ye Olde Christmas Shoppe in Magic Kingdom.
Light-up popcorn bucket ornaments are now available at Magic Kingdom.

What’s Happening:

  • The light-up popcorn bucket ornaments have made their debut at Walt Disney World, following their initial launch at Disney Store and the Disneyland Resort.
  • The ornaments can be found at Ye Olde Christmas Shoppe in Magic Kingdom.
  • These Christmas ornaments are designed to mimic traditional Disney popcorn buckets, drawing inspiration from R2-D2, Cinderella's carriage, aliens from Toy Story, and the Elliott float featured in the Main Street Electrical Parade.

What's Available:

R2-D2 Popcorn Bucket Ornament

  • Price $29.99

Cinderella’s Coach Popcorn Bucket Ornament

  • Price: $29.99

Alien Popcorn Bucket Ornament

  • Price: $29.99

Main Street Electrical Parade Elliott Popcorn Bucket Ornament

  • Price: $29.99

