Photos: Popcorn Bucket Ornaments Now Available at Magic Kingdom
The ornaments are available at Ye Olde Christmas Shoppe in Magic Kingdom.
Light-up popcorn bucket ornaments are now available at Magic Kingdom.
What’s Happening:
- The light-up popcorn bucket ornaments have made their debut at Walt Disney World, following their initial launch at Disney Store and the Disneyland Resort.
- The ornaments can be found at Ye Olde Christmas Shoppe in Magic Kingdom.
- These Christmas ornaments are designed to mimic traditional Disney popcorn buckets, drawing inspiration from R2-D2, Cinderella's carriage, aliens from Toy Story, and the Elliott float featured in the Main Street Electrical Parade.
What's Available:
R2-D2 Popcorn Bucket Ornament
- Price $29.99
Cinderella’s Coach Popcorn Bucket Ornament
- Price: $29.99
Alien Popcorn Bucket Ornament
- Price: $29.99
Main Street Electrical Parade Elliott Popcorn Bucket Ornament
- Price: $29.99
