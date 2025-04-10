Walt Disney World Cast Members Join in On the Celebration for the Gators' Basketball National Championship Victory
Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and Goofy were even there to join in on the celebration.
On Wednesday, Walt Disney World Resort cast members, alumni, and supporters of the University of Florida gathered at Magic Kingdom Park to celebrate the Gators' NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship victory.
What’s Happening:
- On Wednesday, alumni and supporters of the University of Florida, who are Cast Members at Walt Disney World Resort, gathered at Magic Kingdom Park to congratulate the Gators on their victory in the NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship.
- The committed cast members, dressed in the bright orange and blue representing Florida's school colors, commemorated the historic victory with cherished Disney characters Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and Goofy, showcasing their excitement for this event.
- The Gators, whose campus is less than two hours away from The Most Magical Place on Earth, achieved victory against the University of Houston Cougars in the national championship game on April 7, 2025, in San Antonio, Texas.
