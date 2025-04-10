The Magic Mirror is Front and Center in new “Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After” Poster Art
The new show will open at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on Memorial Day weekend.
New poster art has been revealed for the upcoming Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After show coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
What’s Happening:
- First posted by the Walt Disney World instagram account, the art depicts the Magic Mirror from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs surrounded by shattering glass.
- Within the glass panes can be glimpsed villains like the Evil Queen, Cruella, Hades, Captain Hook and Maleficent.
- The show, coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios on May 27, replaces Lightning McQueen’s Racing Academy on Sunset Boulevard.
- In Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After, the Magic Mirror has summoned the guests to experience the Mirror realm. Never ones to let a dramatic performance pass them by, fiendish foes Cruella de Vil, Captain Hook, and Maleficent will break through the glass and take the stage to prove once and for all why they are the most misunderstood. In the end, it will be on the guests in the audience to make the final call in a delightfully wicked finale filled with dozens of the most infamous evildoers awaiting your decision from within the Mirror’s realm.
- The new show will open alongside The Little Mermaid - A Musical Adventure on Memorial Day weekend at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World.
