Walt Disney World Introduces New Kids Menus Highlighting National Geographic's "Secrets of the Penguins"

Walt Disney World has debuted a new Kids Menu across the resort, showcasing activities inspired by National Geographic’s upcoming series Secrets of the Penguins.

What’s Happening:

Kids Menus at the Walt Disney World Resort are ready to invite younger guests to celebrate penguins.

Primarily found throughout the Southern Hemisphere, the adorable flightless birds are the subject of a brand new series on National Geographic, titled Secrets of the Penguins .

. Laughing Place had a chance to check out the new Kids Menus on a recent visit to Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Throughout the several page activity booklet and menu, guests can help these penguins pick the right food, get through a maze, and more.

On the inside, Cuties take center stage with activities and coloring to keep younger kids entertained while they wait for their food.

The backside features even more penguin themed fun.

While food offerings differ per dining location, all kids menus across the resort will feature this new design.

Guests who wanna dive even deeper into Secrets of the Penguins can partake in a themed photo opportunity Disney Springs

can partake in a themed Narrated by Blake Lively, Secrets of the Penguins debuts on National Geographic on April 20th and will be available to stream on Disney+ Hulu

debuts on National Geographic on April 20th and will be available to stream on Filmed over the span of two years, the series will take viewers deep into the lives of penguins and their close-knit communities.

For those looking to waddle their way to the Most Magical Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel

Read More Walt Disney World: