Walt Disney World Introduces New Kids Menus Highlighting National Geographic's "Secrets of the Penguins"
The new documentary series debuts on April 20th.
Walt Disney World has debuted a new Kids Menu across the resort, showcasing activities inspired by National Geographic’s upcoming series Secrets of the Penguins.
What’s Happening:
- Kids Menus at the Walt Disney World Resort are ready to invite younger guests to celebrate penguins.
- Primarily found throughout the Southern Hemisphere, the adorable flightless birds are the subject of a brand new series on National Geographic, titled Secrets of the Penguins.
- Laughing Place had a chance to check out the new Kids Menus on a recent visit to Disney’s Hollywood Studios’ The Brown Derby Restaurant.
- Throughout the several page activity booklet and menu, guests can help these penguins pick the right food, get through a maze, and more.
- On the inside, Cuties take center stage with activities and coloring to keep younger kids entertained while they wait for their food.
- The backside features even more penguin themed fun.
- While food offerings differ per dining location, all kids menus across the resort will feature this new design.
- Guests who wanna dive even deeper into Secrets of the Penguins can partake in a themed photo opportunity for the series near Earl of Sandwich in Disney Springs.
- Narrated by Blake Lively, Secrets of the Penguins debuts on National Geographic on April 20th and will be available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu.
- Filmed over the span of two years, the series will take viewers deep into the lives of penguins and their close-knit communities.
- For those looking to waddle their way to the Most Magical Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for all your Walt Disney World vacation needs.
