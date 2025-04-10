Renovations Announced for Disney’s Grand Floridian Lobby; No Gingerbread House This Year

A new lobby bar is among the changes coming to the resort.

The lobby of Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa at Walt Disney World is getting a big renovation that will add many new elements - though it will also mean there won’t be a gingerbread house at that location this year.

In addition, the surrounding lobby, staircase and front desk will be refreshed “with a mix of botanical accents and inviting colors to create an airy, garden-like atmosphere."

As shown in the new rendering above, the lobby will also feature new carpeting with Victorian-inspired borders and scrollwork featuring hand-drawn florals inspired by turn-of-the-century botanical studies.

Updated furnishings “will blend rich finishes and brass accents with cozy, welcoming fabrics–plus a few playful touches inspired by Florida’s natural beauty and Victorian decorating trends."

You can see what the Grand Floridian lobby looks like in its current form in the photos below.

