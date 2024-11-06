Photos: 25 Years of Gingerbread Magic at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

This year marks the 25th year of a special holiday tradition at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa – the annual Gingerbread House, which is so massive, it takes up a decent portion of the lobby of the flagship Walt Disney World hotel.

In fact, it is so large that Cast Members usually take up residence inside of it (for their shift, at least) and peddle delicious goodies and treats, as well as slices of Gingerbread, designed as shingles from the house. Alongside those are some peppermint bark and other gingerbread delectables. The treats have a bit of a 25th anniversary flair this year too, with special anniversary chocolate bars available as well.

This year’s house also pays tribute to its past, with numbers marking the debut year of the offering. Fans and guests will also spot a wide variety of small Christmas trees throughout, each themed to different Disney characters. How many can you spot?

To help celebrate 25 years of Gingerbread fun at the resorts of Walt Disney World, a selection of merchandise marks the occasion. There are cups, ornaments, and T-shirts, and the obligatory pin that all mark the occasion at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, but there is also a cookie jar that features gingerbread interpretations of the other resorts of Walt Disney World alongside gingerbread versions of the characters.

