New Pixar-Themed Candies Appear at Main Street Confectionary

Disney Parks are known for Disney-themed packaging on classic sweet treats.

Some newer Pixar sweet treats are starting to pop-up at the Walt Disney World Resort.

A la their fab five line of candies, a variety of Pixar-focused options are now available at the Main Street Confectionary.

Inside Out is prominently featured, starting off with a pack of sour balls that look strikingly similar to the memories in Riley’s mind.

A variety of cotton candy also featured the characters’ faces. Bing Bong’s Cherry Berry is sold solo ($6.99) and holds 2oz.

A five-pack of Riley’s core emotions features five separate flavors…including pickle, each filled with 1.5oz. ($16.99)

Finding Nemo and Soul have some fun gummy shapes that each cost $7.49.

A great choice for a gift is this adorable tin of “Monster Chip" cookies, made available in a scream canister from Monsters Inc. It runs for $17.99.

The beloved film Up has a set of chocolate coins for sale ($5.49) made to resemble some Wilderness Explorer badges.

Tropical fruit gummies themed to Paradise Falls celebrate Dug and the wondrous colors of Carl’s balloons.

Keep your eyes out for these delightful treats across Walt Disney World property.

More Walt Disney World News: