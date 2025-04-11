Photos: It's A Small World Lug Bags at Walt Disney World

Lug has, slowly but surely, been increasing their designs for Disney.
by , (Photography) |
Tags: , , , , ,

Lug’s it’s a small world bags have been spotted at the Walt Disney World Resort, highlighting the bag brand’s ever growing partnership with Disney.

Two sized bags are available (we found them at Disney Style at Disney Springs). The smaller, thinner option runs for $50. This is for smaller options (phone, glasses, wallet) and to have a less bulky option for carrying things.

The backpack option, albeit on the smaller end, runs for $90. This can hold bigger items, but it is still a comfortable size to not overpower your day lugging (pardon the pun) around a bucket of crud.

Again, we found these at Disney Springs’ Disney Style location, so be sure to keep an eye out on your next park day for this it’s a small world design and the other Lug bags available for purchase across the resort.

More Merchandise News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight
Jeremiah Good
Our main correspondent for Walt Disney World and the Orlando area and a heck of a paleontologist if he does say so himself.
View all articles by Jeremiah Good