Photos: It's A Small World Lug Bags at Walt Disney World

Lug has, slowly but surely, been increasing their designs for Disney.

Lug’s it’s a small world bags have been spotted at the Walt Disney World Resort, highlighting the bag brand’s ever growing partnership with Disney.

Two sized bags are available (we found them at Disney Style at Disney Springs). The smaller, thinner option runs for $50. This is for smaller options (phone, glasses, wallet) and to have a less bulky option for carrying things.

The backpack option, albeit on the smaller end, runs for $90. This can hold bigger items, but it is still a comfortable size to not overpower your day lugging (pardon the pun) around a bucket of crud.

Again, we found these at Disney Springs’ Disney Style location, so be sure to keep an eye out on your next park day for this it’s a small world design and the other Lug bags available for purchase across the resort.

