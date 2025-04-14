New Desserts Arrive at Two Magic Kingdom Locations
Skipper Canteen and Plaza Restaurant both have some tempting sweet treats.
New desserts have been added to the menus at two different Magic Kingdom restaurants.
- The desserts were announced on the Disney Eats Facebook page with the proclamation “It’s sweet treat o’clock!"
- First off is the Brigadeiro Prestígio, which you can find at Jungle Navigation Co. LTD Skipper Canteen. It’s got dark chocolate ganache tart, coconut mousse, and salted dulce de leche.
- Then over at the Plaza Restaurant you’ll find the new S'mores Cake. This is a chocolate cake with chocolate ganache, toasted graham cracker crumbs, and toasted marshmallow mousse.
- Both items are now available at Magic Kingdom.
