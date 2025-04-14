Disney Skyliner Will Briefly Close for Refurbishment in January 2026
The Walt Disney World transportation system will be down for a few days.
The Disney Skyliner will be closed for a few days in January 2026 for a refurbishment.
What’s Happening:
- Announcing the temporary closure months in advance, Disney noted “certain maintenance is required to keep our amenities and offerings updated."
- The Skyliner will be closed for refurbishment. from January 25, 2026, through January 31, 2026, Disney adds that their regular complimentary bus service will be available throughout the closure.
- Walt Disney World’s first cable car transportation system, the Disney Skyliner – which began service in 2019 – connects Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Epcot as well as Disney’s Art of Animation Resort, Disney’s Pop Century Resort, Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort, and Disney’s Riviera Resort.
