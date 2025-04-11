New Litter of Otters Debut at Disney's Animal Kingdom

The otters were born back in December backstage at the park.

The newest litter of otters, born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, have debuted in the Otter Grotto within the park.

Born way back in December of last year, the trio of adorable new otters have been slowly growing and reaching key milestones backstage at Disney’s Animal Kingdom prior to their debut for guests to witness.

Butternut, Biscuit, and Potato are the names of these three new, Asian small-clawed otters.

They are the smallest of the otter species (which makes them extra adorable!)

Their parents, Kevin and Mae, are now with them in the enclosure and helping to teach them how to swim efficiently and more otter-specific traits.

Guests can now view them daily within the Otter Grotto at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

