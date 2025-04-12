Photos: Construction Continues on Lakeshore Lodge

The new resort will call Bay Lake home at the Walt Disney World Resort.

Disney’s Lakeshore Lodge continues to take shape along Bay Lake at the Walt Disney World Resort.

For those unfamiliar, the hotel (set to take over land formerly used by River Country) was initially named Reflections when it was announced pre-pandemic. However, due to the multiple retraction of announcements during the COVID closure, Reflections was one of them.

Yet, miraculously, the hotel rose from the ashes, renamed Lakeshore Lodge in November of last year, with an opening date set for 2027.

Upon its initial announcement, it included a Pocahontas-themed lobby and a Tiana-themed cajun restaurant, however since the reintroduction of the project, no details have been given out about the design aesthetics inside the resort other than it will be inspired by the “majesty of nature".

We’ll be sure to update you as more information becomes known about the upcoming resort.

