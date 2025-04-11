Times/Experience Guides Return to Disney's Animal Kingdom
The paper options include showtimes and animal information.
Times Guides have returned to Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
Now titled Experiences Guides, the paper handouts include not just show times, but also musical appearances, animal trails, and wilderness explorer information.
While everything has (understandably) been pushed towards the My Disney Experience app, these are a nice option for those who prefer to have details listed for them in a physical format.
They can be found at the front of Disney’s Animal Kingdom alongside the maps, along with most merchandise locations are various cash registers.
