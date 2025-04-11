Photos: Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground Site-Specific Merchandise is Extra-Outdoorsy

The new(er) items continue the resort-wide initiative to include hotel-specific merchandise items.

Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground has joined the fun of resort-specific merchandise with their own line of apparel, accessories, and homewares to carry a piece of the Wilderness with you all all-times.

Each resort has slowly started having their own site-specific Minnie ears, and Fort Wilderness is no different. ($44.99)

These Chip ‘n’ Dale socks are a fun edition to a Disney fan’s wardrobe ($17.99)

Fort Wilderness, of all the Walt Disney World hotels, is the most obvious choice to have their own embroidered bucket hat. ($29.99)

Of course, many t-shirts are available, too. For example, this women’s cut shirt runs for $39.99.

The baseball tee goes for $39.99.

A child size tee is also available, running for $26.99.

This resort-specific, heavy duty military jacket features custom patches and artwork across the front, back, and sleeves. ($79.99)

Chip ‘n’ Dale, being the resort’s unofficial mascots, are featured on much of the merchandise, including this adorable photo frame. ($29.99)

Like the characters, but not the frame? A figurine is also available. ($49.99)

This patch-filled tote bag is great for a day at the pool or to hold your s’mores necessities. ($64.99)

The reusable Tervis is one beverage option ($34.99)…

…and this wood grain water bottle is another ($49.99)…

…while this Chip ‘n’ Dale tree trunk option is for all those mug collectors. ($24.99)

A layered poster magnet is another collector option, for those who choose to memorialize vacations via their refrigerator. ($14.99)

Of course, what’s Fort Wilderness without some camping essentials, like these playing cards. ($14.99)

Another unique camping option includes this branded foldable chair and end table. ($134.99)

The Loungefly partnership also includes this heavily decorated camping bag for extra storage. ($89.00)

And, last of all, this double-sided sign can add a seasonal flair to your home or cabin. ($29.99)

