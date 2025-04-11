Photos: A Look at Grand Floridian's Lobby Prior to its Incoming Renovation

The new lobby will include the birdcage being replaced with a birdcage-inspired bar.

We stopped by Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa to check out the current state of the resort lobby prior to its recently announced overhaul.

Already the recipient of a recent renovation with the Enchanted Rose bar and Disney accented marble floors, the center of the lobby is next on the revitalization list.

The corner birdcage will soon be removed and replaced with a new birdcage-inspired bar. The new location will include bird imagery, alongside intricate woodwork and brass accents inspired by the currently standing birdcage.

As of right now, the dark green carpets will make way for a slightly lighter, aviary and floral pattern, helping to brighten the area.

Elsewhere, guests can expect “with a mix of botanical accents and inviting colors to create an airy, garden-like atmosphere." Again, the bird imagery and lighter color scheme will help brighten the central location of the resort’s lobby, mixing turn-of-the-century details with ethereal color schemes.

For more information on the upcoming changes to the Grand Floridian Lobby, head here.

