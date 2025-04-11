Photos: Scar and Lady Character Headbands at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Move over Mickey, “The Lion King” villain and the “Lady and the Tramp” heroine now have their own headwear.
by , (Photography) |
Tags: , , ,

The expansion into different styles and character-inspirations for headbands continues at Disney Parks with Scar and Lady headbands currently available at Walt Disney World.

Laughing Place spotted the headbands at Riverside Depot, in the Discovery Island area at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Both headbands, based upon The Lion King and Lady and the Tramp characters, retail for $34.99.

More From Walt Disney World:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Eric Goldman
Growing up in Los Angeles, Eric grew up adoring movies and theme parks, carrying that love with him into a career covering a wide gamut of entertainment and pop culture that also includes TV, toys and comics. As a lifelong fan of both Disneyland and horror, the Haunted Mansion is his dream home.
View all articles by Eric Goldman
Jeremiah Good
Our main correspondent for Walt Disney World and the Orlando area and a heck of a paleontologist if he does say so himself.
View all articles by Jeremiah Good