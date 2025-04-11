Photos: Scar and Lady Character Headbands at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
Move over Mickey, “The Lion King” villain and the “Lady and the Tramp” heroine now have their own headwear.
The expansion into different styles and character-inspirations for headbands continues at Disney Parks with Scar and Lady headbands currently available at Walt Disney World.
Laughing Place spotted the headbands at Riverside Depot, in the Discovery Island area at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
Both headbands, based upon The Lion King and Lady and the Tramp characters, retail for $34.99.
