Disney Lakeshore Lodge Coming to Walt Disney World in 2027

Disney Vacation Club has announced a new property set to open in place of a previously announced project.
What’s Happening:
- A new Disney Vacation Club property is now expected to debut at Walt Disney World in 2027.
- Disney Lakeshore Lodge will be located alongside Bay Lake, occupying the footprint of what was to be Reflections — A Disney Lakeside Lodge.
- This new property will still take inspiration from the “majesty of nature” as well as its influence on Disney artists.
- No other details about the planned property have been announced at this time.
- Recently, work on the site had noticeably resumed:
- This update came after a new agreement between the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (CFTOD) and Disney was reached, allowing the company to build more than 53,000 new hotel rooms as part of a proposed $17 billion investment.
- More details about Disney Lakeshore Lodge are expected to be announced soon.
