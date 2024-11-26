Disney Lakeshore Lodge Coming to Walt Disney World in 2027

The upcoming Disney Vacation Club property will occupy the footprint of the previously announced Reflections project.
by |
Tags: , , , , ,

Disney Vacation Club has announced a new property set to open in place of a previously announced project.

What’s Happening:

  • A new Disney Vacation Club property is now expected to debut at Walt Disney World in 2027.
  • Disney Lakeshore Lodge will be located alongside Bay Lake, occupying the footprint of what was to be Reflections — A Disney Lakeside Lodge.
  • This new property will still take inspiration from the “majesty of nature” as well as its influence on Disney artists.
  • No other details about the planned property have been announced at this time.
  • Recently, work on the site had noticeably resumed:

  • This update came after a new agreement between the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (CFTOD) and Disney was reached, allowing the company to build more than 53,000 new hotel rooms as part of a proposed $17 billion investment.
  • More details about Disney Lakeshore Lodge are expected to be announced soon.

More Walt Disney World and DVC News:

Kyle Burbank
Kyle is a writer living in Springfield, MO. His deep love of Disney and other pop culture finds its way into several aspects of his life and work. In addition to his position at LP, he's also the head writer for Fioney.com as well as his own personal finance site Moneyat30.com.
View all articles by Kyle Burbank