Disney Vacation Club Reveals 2025 Moonlight Magic Event Dates, Adds More 2024 Events

The 2025 lineup of Disney Vacation Club Moonlight Magic after-hours events has been revealed.

What’s Happening:

Disney Vacation Club members can join in on the no-charge after hours gatherings at select Disney Parks in 2025.

These made-for-members evenings can be experienced by members and their guests, and feature shorter-than-usual wait times, character greetings, entertainment and delectable delights!

In addition to the 2025 events, some extra 2024 event nights have been added at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Details regarding 2025 eligibility requirements and registration details will be shared soon.

2025 Moonlight Magic Event Dates:

