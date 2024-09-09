Disney Vacation Club Reveals 2025 Moonlight Magic Event Dates, Adds More 2024 Events

The 2025 lineup of Disney Vacation Club Moonlight Magic after-hours events has been revealed.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney Vacation Club members can join in on the no-charge after hours gatherings at select Disney Parks in 2025.
  • These made-for-members evenings can be experienced by members and their guests, and feature shorter-than-usual wait times, character greetings, entertainment and delectable delights!
  • In addition to the 2025 events, some extra 2024 event nights have been added at Disney’s Animal Kingdom on October 24th, November 21st, and December 10th, 2024.
  • Details regarding 2025 eligibility requirements and registration details will be shared soon.

2025 Moonlight Magic Event Dates:

