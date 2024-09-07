Photos: Create Your Own Headbands Arrive at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

by |
Tags: , , , , , , ,

The popular Create Your Own Headband offering that has been available at Disney Springs since July has now made its way over to Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

What’s Happening:

  • Visitors to Disney’s Hollywood Studios can now head over to Reel Vogue on Sunset Blvd. to make their own Disney character headbands.
  • The headband set-up is simple: Grab a blank headband ($9.99) and whichever characters you want to adorn it with ($11.99 each). Once purchased, the characters can be attached with a strap.
  • Various character options are available – from Mickey and friends, to Toy Story and even new Nightmare Before Christmas options.
  • These adorable customizable headbands have been a sensation at the Hong Kong Disneyland Resort and recently expanded to both the Disneyland Resort and Disney Springs at Walt Disney World.

More Walt Disney World News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning