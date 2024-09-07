Photos: Create Your Own Headbands Arrive at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

The popular Create Your Own Headband offering that has been available at Disney Springs since July has now made its way over to Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
What’s Happening:
- Visitors to Disney’s Hollywood Studios can now head over to Reel Vogue on Sunset Blvd. to make their own Disney character headbands.
- The headband set-up is simple: Grab a blank headband ($9.99) and whichever characters you want to adorn it with ($11.99 each). Once purchased, the characters can be attached with a strap.
- Various character options are available – from Mickey and friends, to Toy Story and even new Nightmare Before Christmas options.
- These adorable customizable headbands have been a sensation at the Hong Kong Disneyland Resort and recently expanded to both the Disneyland Resort and Disney Springs at Walt Disney World.
