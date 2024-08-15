Create Your Own Headband Debuts New Characters From “The Nightmare Before Christmas” Later This Month

Today, Disneyland Resort announced that new character options will be available in the upcoming days for the popular Create Your Own Headbands, just in time for the fall season!

What’s Happening:

Is it Christmas or Halloween? Either way, it’s the time of year to embrace more merchandise featuring TIm Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas .

. Starting on August 23rd, guests visiting the Disneyland Resort can customize their headbands with characters from the classic film – Zero, Jack, and Sally – available for purchase at select locations throughout the resort.

Guests can find and purchase the customizable items at: The Mad Hatter on Main Street U.S.A. at Disneyland Park Bing Bong’s Sweet Stuff in Pixar Pier at Disney California Adventure

Importantly, these will only be available while supplies last. Limit five (5) per item, per Guest. Subject to change or cancellation without notice. Valid park admission and reservation required for park entry.

This is one fun way that guests can embrace the fun of Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort, where A spectacular spell will be cast starting Aug. 23-Oct. 31, 2024.

Halloween Time at Disneyland Resort conjures spirited seasonal décor, Halloween-themed attractions, enchanting entertainment, a galore of specialty treats and more. At Disneyland Park, Mickey Mouse and pals will dress for the occasion and debut new looks for this year’s Halloween celebration. There’s even more not-so-scary family fun in store this season when “Mickey’s Trick and Treat” show debuts to guests at Disney California Adventure Park in the daytime for the first time ever.

If you’d like to visit Disneyland Resort for Halloween Time and the festivities, or any other time of year, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel