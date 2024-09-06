Alien Sipper Debuts At Disney Parks As Part Of Halloween Season

A new Halloween sipper is debuting that’s ready to fly “to infinity and beyond.”

What’s Happening:

A new green alien sipper is debuting for Halloween.

The new collectible features a little green alien from Toy Story in a costume of their own: Buzz Lightyear.

“Alien Lightyear” joins the Vampire Stitch popcorn bucket Disneyland Resort

Meanwhile, Disney Cruise Line

The sipper debuts September 12th at Disneyland and onboard Disney Cruise Line. It will make its way to Walt Disney World

These collectible food and drink holders will only be available for a limited time during Halloween season, so be sure to grab them when visiting.

