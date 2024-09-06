Alien Sipper Debuts At Disney Parks As Part Of Halloween Season

A new Halloween sipper is debuting that’s ready to fly “to infinity and beyond.”
What’s Happening:
- A new green alien sipper is debuting for Halloween.
- The new collectible features a little green alien from Toy Story in a costume of their own: Buzz Lightyear.
- “Alien Lightyear” joins the Vampire Stitch popcorn bucket already available at Disneyland Resort for Halloween Time.
- Meanwhile, Disney Cruise Line will also be home to the alien sipper and Stitch popcorn bucket across the fleet.
- The sipper debuts September 12th at Disneyland and onboard Disney Cruise Line. It will make its way to Walt Disney World later in the season.
- These collectible food and drink holders will only be available for a limited time during Halloween season, so be sure to grab them when visiting.
