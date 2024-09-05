The Halloween season has just started and Disney Store is about to debut its third version of their Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Glow Pumpkins. This time they’re embracing things on a much smaller scale with two new mini lanterns that will bring the perfect amount of glow to your home decor.

It’s not a trick, Disney Store really does have a new mini version of their popular Jack-o’-Lantern decorations, and you won’t want to delay in securing these pieces for your home.

As the Halloween holiday gets ever closer, planning your Disney display is top of mind. There are lots of great ways to make the spooky season come to life and one of our favorite ideas is with pumpkins!

If light-up Jack-o’-Lanterns speak to you, Disney Store’s Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse decorations should be on your shopping list. These miniature sized displays are great for placing around the house, yard, office, or wherever you need a touch of Disney magic.

Additionally, each figure has four light modes — and the Mickey and Minnie pumpkins “coordinate” with each other. Each pumpkin measures 5.5 inches tall by 6.5 inches wide and requires 3 AAA batteries, which are included.

Mickey Mouse Glow Pumpkins – Mini are available now at Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Light-Up Jack-o'-Lantern – Small

Minnie Mouse Light-Up Jack-o'-Lantern – Small

