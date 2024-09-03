With Halloween on the horizon, now’s the best time to get caught up in the web of spooky merchandise and BaubleBar has the perfect accessory for every fall outing. No, we’re not talking jewelry, but a Minnie Mouse Ear Headband that just crawled over to Disney Store.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Even at Halloween time, Minnie Mouse is all about making smart fashion choices and she’s turned to BaubleBar to present the latest drop in the Disney Parks Collection.

This newest pair of Minnie Ears features a black velvet base for the headband and her signature bow, while the ears are covered in a white lacy mesh for some added texture.

But that’s not all the ears have to offer. Two large gem-encrusted spider webs take over the front of each ear, adding a delightful spooky feel to this must-have accessory.

Considering its elegance and simplicity, the ear headband will compliment a range of looks from Disney Bounding styles for the parks and dress up days at school, to the finishing touches for a Disney-inspired Halloween costume.

The Disney Parks Collection x BaubleBar

Free Shipping at Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Minnie Mouse Spider Web Headband by BaubleBar

I Need an Ear Headband Now!:

