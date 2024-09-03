As much as we love Jack-o’-Lanterns, it’s really difficult to transport them around, so the next best thing is wearing a sweatshirt covered in Halloween icons! Fortunately, Disney Store is helping fans get into the spirit of the season, with a super cute pullover featuring nine Mickey-shaped Jack-o’-Lanterns (and a few other Halloween symbols).

It’s Halloween, lo-ween everybody! Mickey Mouse has transformed into a not-so-scary Jack-o’-Lantern for the 2024 season and his pumpkin-y grin is featured a total of nine times on the sweatshirt.

The cozy pullover is the latest addition to the Halloween Shop at Disney Store and we’re loving every bit of this new top.

Not only does the shirt feature Jack-o’-Lantern Mickey, but seasonal spooks like spiders and bats grace the front of the top too. If you’re anxious for something more along the lines of treats, hard candies, and candy corn are spotted throughout the design as well.

Mickey Mouse Jack-o’-Lantern Halloween Pullover Sweatshirt for Women

The simplicity of the color scheme and design make this perfect for pairing with a variety of bottoms from skirts, shorts, leggings, jeans and more. It’s also easy to accessorize with Halloween jewelry, bags, Ear Headbands…the list goes on!

Guests will find the Mickey Mouse Jack-o’-Lantern pullover available now at Disney Store

