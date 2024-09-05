New Mickey Mouse Nike Styles Arrive at Disney Store

Whether you’re heading out to the green for the end of the season, planning to golf on your next sunny vacation, or just want to look stylin’ in a classy polo shirt, you’ll want to pick up the latest Disney Nike designs. Mickey Mouse’s iconic face and ears are featured on the newest shirts that just arrived at Disney Store.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Nike and Disney Store are teaming up once again for a collection of casual and comfortable apparel that’s designed to fit every lifestyle.

From dressing up on your Disney vacation to sharing your fandom right at home, your clothing can say a lot about you and how much you love Mickey Mouse. These fashionable looks from Nike combine the best of comfort with the fun of Disney.

The signature pieces in the series are two polo shirts in solid white with small embroidered Mickey Mouse; and a black and grey color block polo with embroidered Mickey Mouse head.

There’s also a solid black half-zip pullover with Mickey on the chest that pairs well with jeans, khakis, joggers, golf shorts and more.

The Nike clothing collection is available now at Disney Store

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Mickey Mouse Victory Performance Polo Shirt for Men by Nike Golf – Black and Gray

Mickey Mouse Polo Shirt for Men by Nike – White

Mickey Mouse Half-Zip Pullover for Adults by Nike

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!