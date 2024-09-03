Dooney & Bourke are commemorating the second half of the year by hosting a fiesta with Disney’s own Three Caballeros! Donald Duck, José, and Panchito are the stars of a new collection of brightly colored accessories that will put in a song in your heart and make you anxious to visit Walt Disney World with two of your besties.

Breathe some new life into your Disney collection with the latest offering from Dooney & Bourke Three Caballeros and their long lasting friendship.

and their long lasting friendship. Similar to their appearance in the Gran Fiesta Tour Starring The Three Caballeros

The design also includes banners made of small cutout flags featuring the names of talented birds, along with their title of “Three Caballeros.”

A dark purple-blue background replicates a nighttime sky and where thinly marked stars and fireworks add a touch of color and enhance the party atmosphere. Each bag is accented with fuschia trim and light brown straps, while gold hardware completes the look.

The Dooney & Bourke Three Caballeros Collection is available now at Disney Store

The Three Caballeros Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag

Zip top closure with leather pull

Interior zip pocket with leather pull

Two interior slip pockets

Interior cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Trim: cowhide leather

Tote: 10'' H x 12'' W x 3 3/4'' D

The Three Caballeros Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Bag

Zip top closure with braided leather pull

Two interior slip pockets

Interior key hook

Adjustable crossbody strap with buckle

Trim: cowhide leather

Tote: 5 1/2'' H x 8'' W x 2 3/4'' D

Strap drop: up to 24 1/2'' L

