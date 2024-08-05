Last month, Dooney & Bourke released a charming collection inspired by Disney Cats and this month they’re going to the Dogs! Beloved pups like Lady, Bolt, Percy and Fifi are taking a turn in the spotlight as the high fashion brand once again shares their fondness for Disney canines.

What’s Happening:

Well folks, it’s time to update your Disney themed accessories with the latest offering from Dooney & Bourke

If you love 101 Dalmatians, The Fox and Hound, Cinderella, The Little Mermaid you are no doubt familiar with the four-legged friends from these films. Dooney & Bourke has rounded up these pups and more for a cute collection that celebrates all Disney Dogs.

Disney Dogs Dooney & Bourke Mini Backpack

Characters represented include: Dug ( Up ) Max ( The Little Mermaid ) Nana ( Peter Pan ); Bolt ( Bolt ) Pongo, Perdita and pups ( 101 Dalmatians ) Lady, Tramp, and Jock ( Lady and the Tramp ) Pluto Georgette and Dodger ( Oliver & Company ) Winston ( Feast ) Little Brother ( Mulan ) Percy ( Pocahontas ) Bruno ( Cinderella ) Dante ( Coco ) Cooper ( The Fox and the Hound ) And Fifi

For this series, each bag starts with a warm blue background that’s accented with navy straps and trim. Gold hardware adds a bit of shine, but it’s the pattern of dogs that truly catches your eye. The playful pets can be found in various poses or mid-action with tongues and tails wagging happily.

The Dooney & Bourke Disney Dogs Collection is available now at Disney Store

Disney Dogs Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Bag

Disney Dogs Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag

Disney Dogs Dooney & Bourke Wristlet Wallet

