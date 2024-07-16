The Disney Cats Vault Collection by Dooney & Bourke is the Purr-fect New Accessory Available at Disney Store

Looking for the purr-fect accessory to signal to your friends that you love Disney, but have a great sense of fashion too? Dooney & Bourke has just what you’re looking for with their Disney Cats Vault Collection. Beloved felines from classic films have gathered together on a new series of accessories at Disney Store.

Embrace your love of fashion and affinity for Disney Cats with charming new styles from Dooney & Bourke. This summer the iconic accessory brand is putting furry friends in the spotlight with a variety of adorable cats chosen for this collection.

Animated classics like The Aristocats, The Jungle Book, Aladdin, Bolt, Pinocchio, Oliver and Company and others are celebrated across bags, wallets, and a stylish ear headband that you’ll want to pounce on!

and others are celebrated across bags, wallets, and a stylish ear headband that you’ll want to pounce on! The collection presents a light pink background covered in a magical menagerie or fuzzy mammals, and accented with white paw prints in a variety of sizes; while black trim and gold hardware add the finishing touches.

The Dooney & Bourke Disney Cats Vault Collection is available now at Disney Store

Disney Cats Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag – $298

Disney Cats Dooney & Bourke Ear Headband for Adults – $188

